Punjab back to pre-coronavirus position: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has claimed that the province has regained the pre-coronavirus position which is a very good piece of news.

The chief minister said this while talking to the media at PSCA on Monday.

He said that timely anti-coronavirus steps were taken and the administration worked day and night to yield positive results. “We have remained safe from the expected coronavirus-related losses and all activities have been restored today except educational institutions and holding of big congregations. The routine life has been restored to normal and I pay tribute to those who played their role in overcoming this virus,” he said.

The chief minister expressed the satisfaction that the Punjab government made wonderful cleanliness arrangements on Eid ul Azha and everyone has acknowledged it. Such cleanliness arrangements were not made in the past, he added.

“Similarly, the Punjab government has taken the most effective steps to deal with the locust attack and this has been appreciated at every level. Everyone said the Punjab government performed better,” he stated.

He said that all other challenges have also been well-handled by the government. The administration has been directed to go into the field to provide relief to the people as its monsoon season and people should not face any difficulty, he emphasised.

The situation in Punjab is much better than other provinces, he maintained. “I have presided over a meeting of the cabinet committee on law order to review Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements and all stakeholders have been consulted in this regard. Best arrangements of Muharram-ul-Haram will be made this year and the cabinet committee on law and order will keep an eye on preparations by holding regular meetings,” he said.

He further said that he will also visit every divisional headquarters to monitor the arrangements, adding Army and Rangers are being requisitioned in Muharram-ul-Haram.

In reply to a question, Buzdar remarked that he has issued directions to provincial food minister and provincial industries minister to take up essential steps to bring stability in the prices of flour and sugar. He disclosed that the Punjab government has purchased 4.1 million tonnes of wheat during this year which is an even better record than the previous year and added that a 20kg flour bag is available at Rs860 in the province. The Federal Statistics Department has also acknowledged that the situation in Punjab is quite better as compared to other provinces, he added.

He emphasised that the government is taking stern action with regard to checking artificial price hikes and is also undertaking legal action against those found involved in this practice. He highlighted that price control will be monitored on a daily basis and he himself reviews steps taken for price control.

He appealed to the masses to refrain from going to public gatherings and must wear masks along with maintaining social distance.

In reply to another question, Buzdar outlined that Punjab Safe City is a state-of-the-art project and no such project exists in Pakistan. “With the blessings of Allah Almighty our government will launch a safe city project in Rawalpindi and in other cities,” he added.