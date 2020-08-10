Pakistan desires close ties with Afghanistan: Arbab

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab has said that Pakistan wants to further strengthen its relations with Afghanistan.

Addressing a ceremony on Monday, Shehzad Arbab said the government is trying to keep the Chaman border open round the clock to boost trade with Afghanistan.

The Special Assistant said steps are being taken for dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees to their country. He said that Afghan students are being facilitated for getting admissions in Pakistan’s educational institutions.

Shahzad Arbab said that trade facilitation and ease of doing business is a priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said that Covid-19 had damaged the interests of traders and businessmen especially in and around the Chaman area. He said that the facilitation of exporters and importers will increase bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan.