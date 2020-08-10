NCOC warns of spike in Covid-19 cases if guidelines ignored

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) session warned of a potential spike in coronavirus cases if health guidelines and code of conduct for Muharram-ul-Haram processions are not followed.

The NCOC held a meeting on Monday to discuss the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) ahead of the Muharram-ul-Haram.

A review meeting of the forum was held here with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair.

The forum deliberated upon upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram processions and measures to ensure public health and safety.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad said that various sectors were shut down due to pandemic, but now the government has opened several sectors, particularly tourism after virus cases declined in the country. “There is a need to trace, track and test those people who are linked with various sectors,” he added.

The provinces apprised the NCOC of their plan of action to meet challenges during post-opening up of various sectors.

It is pertinent to mention here that coronavirus cases have witnessed a massive decline in Pakistan in recent days and the government today has lifted almost all restrictions.

Businesses have reopened across the country, with their working hours and weekly holidays reverted back to pre-Covid-19 routine. Active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 17,799, while 6,097 people have died from the disease so far.