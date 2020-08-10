Inheritance, education, job rights of transgender community to be protected, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) was informed on Monday that the government is committed to protecting the inheritance, education, and employment rights of the transgender community.

Speaking at the floor of the house, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that a series of steps have been taken for the protection of rights of the transgender community and they have been made part of the Ehsaas Programme.

He said that a task force has been constituted on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the issues related to the transgender community. He added that according to legislation, their quotas at different places are also being fixed.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand said that the inheritance, education, and employment rights of transgender have been protected in the law.

Responding to the points of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Asad Mahmood, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that regardless of political differences, the political parties have time and again proved to be united on issues of national interests.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf waged a hectic and long struggle of 22 years to come to power. He said this government wants to build Pakistan on the golden principles of the State of Medina. He said that PM Imran Khan has given the instructions to make Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) as part of the syllabus at the school level.

JUI-F leader Asad Mahmood in his remarks said his party will support the government in the legislation that is in the interest of the country.

The NA also adopted two resolutions extending the Covid-19 (Prevention of Smuggling) Ordinance and Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) Amendment Ordinance for a further period of 122 days.

The resolutions were moved by Awan.

Responding to another calling attention notice, the minister of state for parliamentary affairs clarified that the PTV license fee has not been enhanced. He said the cabinet has not approved the increase in the license fee.

The minister said that PTV and Radio Pakistan are the state broadcasters that always raise voice in the national interests including projecting the plight of the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The NA also passed a resolution in connection with the 73rd anniversary of the House which was observed on Monday.

The resolution, moved by PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, emphasised that the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, and social justice as laid down by Islam shall be fully observed. It also urged that the principle of federation be adhered to.

The resolution also recognised the struggle waged by the people of the country for the preservation of democracy.

The House through its resolution expressed the resolve that both the treasury and opposition benches should do their best for effective and meaningful debate and uphold the cannons of best parliamentary practices for the sake of public interest by performing their core functions of legislation and parliamentary oversight.

The National Assembly also offered Fateha for those killed in recent terror attacks in Balochistan including the explosion in Chaman on Monday.

The House will now meet again on Tuesday at 4:00 pm.