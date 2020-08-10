Govt shortlists a HSBC UK employees for CIO FBR position

The Federal government has shortlisted a UK based Pakistani for the position of Chief Information Officer (CIO) in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for automation of revenue collection.

Sources said that advisor to the Prime Minister on austerity and institutional reforms Dr Isharat Hussain and his team have conducted the interviews of candidates for the position of CIO in FBR and they have shortlisted a candidate, who is currently working in HSBC UK overseeing technology.

Sources said that the government will hire him for three years and he would be given the task to automate FBR’s income tax and customs system.

Presently, there is a massive revenue leakage in the system of FBR especially on the customs side and the government is seriously considering to fill this gap, sources said, adding that the green channel facility has also failed to stop this billions of rupee leakage.

Besides this, sources said that the World Bank has also committed with the government in ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ program that they will give $80million out of $400million for automation in FBR.

Sources further said that the advisor to PM Dr Isharat Hussain and top officers of FBR are also working on a reform program and they have divided the reform program of FBR into automation, human resource deployment in the field and providing logistics to the manpower of tax department.

Sources said that the shortlisted candidate has full command on technology however in the FBR system, the person cannot be successful until or unless he has an understanding of the FBR’s complex tax structure.

The former chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi knows in-depth about the tax system but not the technology so that’s why he would not succeed in front of FBR’s establishment.

Sources also said it might be possible that this man is given the additional charge of CEO PRAL which is vacant.

The scribe also contacted chairman FBR for his point of view but the response is yet to be received.