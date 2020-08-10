FBR fires three, suspends 45 on corruption charges

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has dismissed three officers and suspended 45 staffers during the last month on corruption charges.

According to a spokesman of the FBR, the revenue authority has launched a crackdown in the department since last month and 26 officers and 19 other staffers were suspended for their alleged role in corruption and other irregularities.

“Three FBR officials have been dismissed from the services since the previous month,” he added.

He said the FBR has decided to take strict action against two of its top officials after Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a go-ahead to the revenue collection body.

The spokesman said that those suspended and terminated from the services hail from separate cities across the country. He said that the FBR is moving towards eliminating corrupt and incompetent officials to improve transparency in the revenue collection body.

Separately, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday notified transfers and postings of 38 officers of Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) in BS-18 and BS-19 with immediate effect and until further orders. 36 of the officers who have been transferred belong to BS-19 and two officers are of BS-18.