Explosion kills 4, injures 15 in Chaman

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

CHAMAN: At least four people were killed and 15 injured when an explosion rocked Mall Road neighbourhood in Chaman early Monday morning.

According to rescue sources, the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The blast, the police said, occurred near an under-construction facility. However, security agencies are yet to ascertain the nature and intensity of the explosion.

Additional contingents of police and security forces have cordoned off the locality to investigate the incident.

More details to follow