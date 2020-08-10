COAS visits ISI HQs, given detailed update on internal, external security situation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Monday and was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country.

The COAS appreciated the measures to optimise the performance of ISI, ensuring that the country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by ISI Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.