CITY NOTES: Sacrificing dual nationals in office

Imran Khan is hampered at every turn by the malign influence of Nawaz Sharif and the mafias. Did anyone notice the sacrifice he made this Eid of two special assistants? Tania Eidrus and Dr Zafar Mirza resigned because of their inability to take the pressure being put on them because of their dual nationality. That would imply that the five other SAPMs who have dual nationality or foreign residency either have no shame and are very well able to deal with the pressure, thank you, or are too obscure to merit any pressure.

It was all a conspiracy of Nawaz Sharif, of course, the two have been especially infiltrated into Imran’s cabinet (presumably with the task of stealing his false teeth out of his mouth while he snored at his desk). By resigning, they showed they were corrupt elements, who were to be swept aside with an iron hand. Dr Mirza has been replaced by the CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Dr Amir Sultan. Short of replacing him with a medical major general, Imran could not have made a more patriotic choice. It is a given, of course, that Dr Amir is not part of any mafia.

Look at the sugar mafia, which apparently sponsored Jahangir Tareen. Imran should have been suspicious of him because he had headed Shehbaz Sharif’s task force on agriculture back in the day. But taking on Shaukat Khanum Hospital’s staff shows that PM Imran will finally have people around him he can trust.

There are rumours that Usman Buzdar is trying for a ward boy’s position, but is being told that that is a position of responsibility, and thus requires intelligence.

Now that Dr Amir has made his way, the next step is to pick a foreign affairs specialist from among the staff. What to do with Shah Mahmood Qureshi? Well, there is more than one Shaukat Khanum Hospital, so there are positions all over the country. And anyway, we need Qureshi where he is.