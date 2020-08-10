Billboards to be removed from Karachi: Nasir

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government, Information, Forests and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that billboards will be removed from Karachi.

In a statement, Shah said that in the light of the directives given by the Supreme Court (SC), billboards would not be allowed to be hung anywhere and protection of human lives and property would be ensured in any case.

He said that the Sindh government sincerely respects the court decisions and it is the principled position of the provincial government that no effort should be spared in the service of the people.

Despite the stormy situation in the recent rains, the diligence with which the Sindh ministers have been busy helping the people on the streets has made it clear which party has the most pain in its heart for the people, he added.

Shah said that the vision of Sindh government is nothing but public welfare and the implementation of rain emergency will continue till the rainy and monsoon season ends.

The provincial minister said that the final decision to end encroachments on drains was taken in the last meeting which has been implemented and in the light of the feasibility report, illegal constructions from all drains will be phased out.

He said that the restrictions under the lockdown imposed in the province to protect human lives have been lifted after five months.

He further said that marriage halls, trade centers, expo halls, all educational institutions, including training institutes, will be opened from September 15, while the Home Department has also issued a formal notification in this regard. He said that restrictions have been lifted on beauty parlours, playgrounds and shrines.

Shah said that the Sindh government has decided to end the lockdown in the province.

He further said that the date of September 15 has also been given for the opening of schools and wedding halls before which any adventure or haste must be avoided.