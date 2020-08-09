Water is one of the most important key elements of life for every living being on this planet. While the sources of water may seem to be abundant, less than one percent of the world’s water is actually for basic human needs. Our water resources, irregularly distributed in space and time, are under pressure due to major population change and increased demand. The World Wide Fund for Nature said that almost two thirds of the world’s population could suffer from water shortage by 2025. The reasons for this imminent catastrophe vary from altered weather patterns to increased pollution, perhaps the most important factor is the uncontrolled population of the human species. There is an urgent need for effective policies to be drafted to combat population growth. Increasing access to voluntary family planning services can help slow population growth, and complement ongoing efforts to ensure adequate and clean water for all. Currently Pakistan is categorized as a water scarce country because the yearly water availability is less than 1,000 cubic meters per person if it reaches 500 cubic meters it will become a country with absolute water scarcity by 2025. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday cautioned that an increase in population may lead to scarcity of water, the minister urged people of Punjab to avoid wasting water, as they may face shortage of it. Yasmin Rashid lauded the authorities of WASA for developing underground rainwater storage projects. Let’s do the Earth a favor and be a water saver!

Irfan Khan

Karachi