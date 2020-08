ISLAMABAD: United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President-elect Volkan Bozkir arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day visit.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office (FO), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will have wide-ranging talks with President-elect Volkan Bozkir on issues relating to the three main pillars of the United Nations’ work, including peace and security, development, and human rights.

The visiting dignitary will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.