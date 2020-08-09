Theaters, cinemas to reopen in Punjab tomorrow

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to reopen cinemas and theatres on Monday, August 10, under strict enforcement of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department has issued a notification and specified all the SOPs under the instructions of the Punjab government.

According to the notification, none of the customers will be able to enter without a mask and will they will have to maintain a six-foot distance.

SOPs for cinemas and theaters include:

‘No mask, no entry’ should be strictly implemented

Avoid touching surfaces unnecessarily

Maintain sufficient stock of hand sanitizers at cinemas and theatre halls

Limit the hall occupancy to 40 per cent of total capacity

Open-air theatre should be preferred over indoor closed hall

Online ticketing should be preferred

Cinema, theaters should offer shows of shorter duration (40-60 minutes)

Ensure adequate ventilation of the halls

Inter show interval should be at least for 60 minutes in order to ensure proper cleanliness and disinfection

Ensure temperature checking at entry points

SOPs regarding restaurants and eateries have also been released by the Punjab government which says that social gathering will not be allowed in eateries, and people aged above 60 will not be allowed to enter.