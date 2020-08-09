Tharparkar back to normal 

Tharparkar district a barren desert, but green now after recent heavy rain which has brought back greenery to the region and ended drought. Three recent spells of moderate to heavy rainfalls have brought relief to the rain-deprived desert where many locals, who were forced to migrate due to the long drought.

Many areas of Tharparkar continuously received rain for 10 day till Monday, close to 400 mm of rain since the first spell of the current monsoon.

The Met Office has predicted more downpour till Aug 10

Arslan Khan

Karachi