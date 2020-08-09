Single day Covid-19 deaths fall to single digit after 113 days

ISLAMABAD: The deaths due to Covid-19 in a single day fell to a single digit during the last 24 hours in the country after 113 days, as Pakistan has reported eight more deaths due to the coronavirus disease.

According to the latest statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday, three patients each in Punjab and Sindh, while two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) died of the Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. Out of these eight people, seven lost their lives in hospitals. The last time when the country reported single digit deaths in a day was on April 17 when eight people had lost their lives due to Covid-19.

Fortunately, no death was reported from Balochistan, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours.

With eight more deaths, the death toll in the country due to Covid-19 has reached 6,082. So far, Sindh has reported 2,262 deaths, while 2,169 people in Punjab, 1,230 in KP, 171 in ICT, 137 in Balochistan, 55 in GB and 58 peoples have died in AJK.

According to the NCOC, the total number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country has reached 260,248 making it a significant count. According to the latest statistics, there are now 17,791 active cases in Pakistan.

A total of 634 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours and 23,390 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Out of these tests, 10,001 were conducted in Sindh, 7,114 in Punjab, 2,314 in KP, 2,931 in ICT, 697 in Balochistan, 117 in GB, 216 in AJK.

According to the NCOC, there are 153 patients on ventilators in Punjab, Sindh, KP and ICT, while no patient is on ventilator in AJK, GB and Balochistan. The country has allocated 1,859 ventilators for Covid-19 patients across the country. A total of 1,334 patients are admitted across the country while 735 hospitals across the country are facilitating Covid-19 patients.

A total of 284,121 cases have been detected so far in the country and they include 123,546 in Sindh, 94,360 in Punjab, 34,635 in KP, 15,241 in ICT, 11,884 in Balochistan, 2,321 in GB and 2,134 in AJK.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday that 137 new cases of novel coronavirus surfaced during the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the health department, 49 new cases were reported in Lahore, 12 cases in Rawalpindi and 13 in Gujranwala districts of Punjab. Three more patients succumbed to Covid-19, taking the death count to 2,169. Moreover, 86,266 patients of Covid-19 have recovered in the province.