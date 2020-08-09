Shibli urges people to make tree plantation drive successful

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that planting trees is the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In a tweet on Sunday, the information minister urged the people to make the tree plantation campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan successful by joining this good deed.

In another tweet, Shibli Faraz said that international institutions have acknowledged Pakistani government’s economic management despite Covid-19 which is an outstanding achievement.

The minister tagged a newspaper report about Moody’s, wherein the rating agency upgraded Pakistan’s outlook to ‘Stable’ from ‘under review for downgrade’.

Moody’s Investors Service on Saturday confirmed Pakistan’s B3 credit rating with a stable outlook, as it concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 14th of May 14, 2020.