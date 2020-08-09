PUBG No More:

The internationally renowned video game Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG) has been temporarily banned in Pakistan by the Pakistan. Telecommunication Authority PTA on first of July. The reason stated behind the whole scenario is that two children committed suicide over not being allowed to play the game and another young person dying while playing the game. The whole country is split up according to their own personal opinions. Many believe that this was done greatly in the favor of the nation while others have to say that this was an atrocious decision that will soon lead to seriously dire consequences for everyone. Social media platforms have been stormed with people who showcase their skills in the game. Pakistani pro PUBG player Jawad Ali, currently runs his YouTube channel from the United Kingdom. He stated that, “In the course of four months of me showing my PUBG games to everyone, I gained 147 thousand subscribers all around the world. According to media reports, cases of suicide attributed to the game have also been reported. The Lahore High Court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complaints.” The suspension was denounced by social media users with hashtags such as “UnbanPUBG” and

ChickendinneratDChowk” trending on Twitter. Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that he was “against all such bans”. “Such attitude is killing tech industry.” Fawad Chaudhry said he hoped IT Minister Aminul Haque would “take notice of the ban” and PTA would be “instructed not to encourage such bans as it hinders tech growth in the long run”.

Shehzadi Hasan Ali,

Karachi.