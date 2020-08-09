PTI under criticism from PML-N for celebrating ‘Tiger Force Day’

LAHORE: The ‘Tiger Force Day’ being celebrated on Sunday by PTI has received severe backlash from PML-N, who alleged that the volunteer force had people who resorted to bribery and corruption.

PML-N Punjab’s Azma Bukhari alleged that three of such people were found in Lahore alone. She further said that “Government should be ashamed of celebrating the Tiger Force day.”

Bukhari also informed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar that the billion tree tsunami project of PTI had failed miserably. She said that the local and foreign media has been active in exposing the corruption in the billion-tree tsunami project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government led by Pervez Khattak.

She said that the Sar Sabz afforestation project has been ineffective, and alleged that the CM Punjab was using it as a source of earning money.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for celebrating a ‘Tiger Force Day’ on August 9 for a massive tree plantation drive to counter pollution and climate change