President-elect of UNGA arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir arrives in Islamabad today (Sunday) on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will have wide-ranging talks with President-elect Volkan Bozkir on issues relating to the three main pillars of the United Nations’ work, including peace and security, development, and human rights.

The UNGA President-elect will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.