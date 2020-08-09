PM to launch today biggest ever drive to plant 3.5 million trees a day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the biggest tree plantation campaign in the history of the country today targeting around 3.5 million trees in a day across the country.

In a tweet, Prime Minister invited everyone to join him today in planting trees all over Pakistan. He also asked the parliamentarians, ministers, chief ministers, and Tiger Force volunteers to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign.

Over a million volunteers of the Prime Minister’s Tiger Force will also plant trees as part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami initiative.

“The target is 35 lakh trees in a day though we will try to exceed it,” said the prime minister in his tweet.

International ambassadors such as the Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Azerbaijan Ambassador Ali Alizada, and Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdaku also contributed to the drive by planting saplings at their respective embassies.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that two million saplings will be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1.2 million in Punjab, 303,646 in Azad Kashmir, 57,000 in Balochistan, and 15,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A total of 682 events have been organized across the country with the participation of national and international NGOs, educational institutes, and local communities.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar initiated the plantation drive by planting a sapling at Shadman Market, in Lahore. He said that the prime minister was committed to completing the target of planting one billion trees by 2023, reported by a local news agency.

He added that the Punjab government had organised 520 ceremonies in different cities and towns to mark Tiger Force Day.

In KP, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan initiated the plantation drive by planting a sapling in Peshawar. Speaking on the occasion he said that the provincial target for KP was two million trees. He also said that the people of KP are not new to such campaigns and that they have planted 1.2 billion saplings in the past five years.

The plantation drive, however, did not go well in Khyber district’s Bara Tehsil where a video showed protestors uprooting the planted saplings, claiming that the drive had been launched on their private land.

The protestors also attacked administration officials and volunteers of the Tiger Force.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar urged the opposition parties to the drive and express solidarity. Speaking to a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, he invited leaders of opposition parties to join hands with the government on this plantation drive.

He added that the Tiger Force could create history by planting around 2 million trees in one day. He also appreciated the 350,000 youth members of the force who performed their duties during the pandemic.