PM imran khan has appealed the nation to join the Plantation campaign tomorrow!

Prime Minister said from tomorrow we’ll be starting Plantation campaign all over the country.. He had further said that this Plantation will be the biggest planting campaign in Pakistan’s history and has decided to accomplish the target of planting 35 lakh trees in a day.

Let me mention that why Plantation is essential !

First of all it is important because Muhammad (PBUH), has ordered us to plant trees even as the world comes to an end, “If the end of the world approaches and one of you has a seedling (or plant) in his hand, if he can plant it before the end comes, let him do it.” He also says, “If a Muslim plants a tree or sows seeds, and then a bird, a person or an animal eats from it, it is regarded as a charitable gift for him until the Day of Judgment.”

And secondly

Trees give benefits to our health, our environment. Trees boost wildlife, trees strengthen communities, trees grow economy and protect the future etc.. Plantation and trees are beneficial in all ways.

So its a request to the citizens to join the Plantation campaign tomorrow to heal our earth, our country and our city,

to breath a fresh air and breathe a fresh life!

May we exceed to the target!

Arifa Saeed Tunio

Karachi