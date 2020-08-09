The Kashmir cause is a Muslim cause, but sees Arab reluctance

Unity and harmony are two of the virtues professed by Islam. Especially when it comes to brethren within the fold of Islam, unity is mandated and emanates out of the Holy Quran. Divine command ordains us to support each other and to never wrong each other. With this command in mind, the Muslim community around the world, on the face of it, claims to be bound by brotherhood. Though such brotherhood is far from reality and has never materialized in its truer sense.

One of the most important rallying points, or at least it should be, is the Kashmir issue and the continued illegal occupation and now annexation by India. Not even a minute passes without atrocities being committed by India in occupied Kashmir. Our brothers and sisters in faith and humanity are subjected to inhumane torture and are threatened, raped and killed within the sanctities of their homes, and yet, the Muslim brotherhood fails to extend an olive branch to them. Despite condemnations, rallies and banners, no concrete steps have been taken which would pave way for betterment in the Kashmir Valley.

With the Kashmiri people in distress, one would expect the Arab world, being pivotal to the Muslim brotherhood, to step forward in its aid. However, the Arabs continue to disappoint and in fact display their hypocritical tendencies. Rather than opposing the Indian occupation, the Arabs maintain cordial relations with the Indians and shy away from criticizing and condemning the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. On the contrary, awards are conferred on the Indian Prime Minister and warm hugs are exchanged.

As opposed to the OIC, we should rather stick close to those who value the Muslim brotherhood far more, including Turkey and Malaysia. Clinging on to the Saudi-led OIC serves no purpose if it is not going to stand beside us in our times of need. Money cannot be the solution to all the problems in the world. Sometimes other steps are required which unfortunately, the Arabs have never been willing to take for us

Pakistan for the most part, owing to its weak standing, could not call out the Arabs on not raising the Kashmir issue. In spite of this reluctance on the part of our Arab ‘brothers’, Pakistan has always bowed its head in obedience before them and has never dared to call them out. The Saudi-led Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is supposed to unify the Muslim brotherhood, has maintained silence over the Kashmir issue. No brotherhood has ever been extended when it comes to Kashmir yet, but Pakistan could not muster the courage to voice its concerns before them.

However, in a surprising turn of events and a historic change in foreign policy, the Pakistani Foreign Minister lashed out at the OIC and Saudi Arabia for their silence on the Kashmir issue. For the first time in recent history, Pakistan has taken a principled stance on the Saudi-led silence and inaction. Hitting hard, Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed serious reservations over the continued silence of the OIC and hinted at parting ways with the same, if the need be; a stance never taken before. Even though any consequences for the Kashmiri people are still a long way to go, however, sincere efforts for the first time are being witnessed as foreign relations change course. Despite Pakistan’s reliance on the economic aid from the Arabs, Pakistan has not shied away from standing up to them, an exercise which was long overdue. Pakistan, whilst acting on instructions from Saudi Arabia, missed out on the Malaysia summit obediently, only to be betrayed in the shape of Kashmir later.

The strong stance adopted by the Foreign Minister comes during a time of uncertainty and has sent shockwaves throughout the Saudi leadership. They never predicted a hard stance to be taken by Pakistan and seem to have been taken aback by the sudden shift in policy. ‘You are either with us or against us’, is somewhat the message being delivered by Pakistan and it is crucial that such a message be delivered to the international community in a bid for sincere efforts towards the freedom of the Kashmiri people. Till now, we have been fighting on the wrong battlefield. Mere condemnations and songs in support are also not sufficient to effectuate change. A decisive international narrative needs to be set forth in order to firstly, educate the world regarding the Indian atrocities and secondly, to deliver the cries and demands of the Kashmiri people to the world.

It is high time the Arab world and the OIC is called out on their hypocritical stance of brotherhood. Not once have they raised a proper voice in support and favour of the Kashmiri people in spite of which, we claim to be obedient and practising Muslims. We fail to follow divine commands and yet, consider ourselves to be the epitome of Muslims. This silent spectating cannot and must not continue. In the end, Saudi Arabia maintains its silence owing to its own national interest and its problems with Turkey cozying up with Pakistan. It’s time we express our resentment over their relations with India too.

As opposed to the OIC, we should rather stick close to those who value the Muslim brotherhood far more, including Turkey and Malaysia. Clinging on to the Saudi-led OIC serves no purpose if it is not going to stand beside us in our times of need. Money cannot be the solution to all the problems in the world. Sometimes other steps are required which unfortunately, the Arabs have never been willing to take for us.

In spite of their other evident failures, the Khan led government has taken the first right step as far as its foreign policy is concerned by taking a principled stance on Kashmir rather than bowing its head in obedience. Let’s hope this change in policy is not short-lived and is maintained till its actual purpose is achieved. We have time and again swayed the undying hopes which the Kashmiri people have pinned on us, those cannot be served by our vocal chords but rather require decisive steps to be taken. Step by step, the noose is being tightened around the Kashmiris. It is our duty and responsibility to step forward and stand up for them. If it means going to war, then so be it. Peace at the cost of Kashmiri blood is not going to serve our conscience. For a lasting peace, fight we must!