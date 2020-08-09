Man shoots dead father, grandfather, uncle in Swabi

SWABI: A man murdered his father, grandfather and uncle by spraying bullets on them over a domestic dispute on Sunday.

Infuriated by the dispute involving a female, accused Alam Jan shot dead his 50-year-old father Alamzeb, 65-year-old grandfather (maternal) Siraj Umar and 28-year-old uncle (maternal) Anwar Ali Umar in Swabi’s Zaida Gaar Chamarea area.

Police, after registering a case, have started to carry out raids for the arrest of the triple murder accused. In 2010 also, Alam Jan shot and injured his father.

On Saturday last, five people, including a passer-by, were killed as armed men targeted bike riders in the Maneri Payan area of Swabi. The killings were a result of an old enmity over land and other related disputes.

The four bike riders were ambushed as soon as they passed through the locality by three attackers. As a result, they died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet wounds.

Meanwhile, a passer-by also fell prey to the indiscriminate fire while he was standing outside a shop.

It was reported that one of the targeted men – Salman Shah, a resident of Charsadda – was nominated in a murder case and wanted by the Saru Police Station.