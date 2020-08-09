Loss at Old Trafford

Avoidable and disappointing

The loss of the First Test against England was a disappointment at many levels. It was an unwelcome return to international cricket for the country. At a cricketing level, it showed a sudden failure of a vaunted bowling attack. The target of 277 should have been enough on a fourth-day Old Trafford wicket, and while not enough for a really crushing victory, should have been enough. The bowlers alone are not to blame, though their failure to break the Woakes-Buttler partnership was fatal, for the target was not set higher because Pakistan was bowled out for 169. Still, when England was 117-5, with all the specialist batsmen back in the pavilion, it seemed to be all over bar the shouting. Credit must not be taken away from the Buttler-Woakes pair, all the more deserving of credit because they scored the runs, and remained at the wicket while specialists could not, but the Pakistani bowling lost its fire at the wrong moment. To add icing to the cake, not only did skipper Azhar Ali fail to get among the runs in either innings, but he failed to show any imagination in the passage of play after England lost its fifth wicket. A few more runs, another dismissal; the game was Pakistan’s to lose, and they duly did. The narrowness of the final result, three wickets, says it all.

Though Pakistan lost, it is not as if they were mauled. The series is still open, though Pakistan will have to win back-to-back Tests to win it. That is not impossible; after all, England did it weeks ago, though admittedly against the West Indies. The task may be daunting, but it demands that Misbahul Haq, both as coach and chief selector, improve his performance. He has been a successful captain in England, as has been his batting coach, Younus Khan. While they should pass on the fruit of their experience, the players should go out of their way to benefit. Both coaches and players must realize that the resumption of international cricket after the covid-19 pandemic has meant an even greater viewership than usual, which would be frittered away if they were to keep on losing.