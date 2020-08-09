KP reopens restaurants, remaining closed businesses

PESHAWAR: With the declining number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Sunday decided to reopen the remaining businesses including restaurants and gyms from Monday following a proposal by the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

According to a notification from KP Home Department, restaurants have been granted permission to reopen from Monday. However, marriage halls and schools will remain closed until further notice.

The notification also announced the resumption of all types of public transport. To hold public gatherings or rallies, it said, permission will have to be taken from concerned authorities.

The decision comes as thousands of tourists from across the country thronged to northern areas including Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan and Naran following the opening of the tourism sector last week.