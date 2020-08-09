Pakistan’s Independence Day, which is annually held on August 14, celebrates the country’s independent from the British rule on that date in 1947. This day is an occasion to promote patriotism and national unity.

Independence Day is a public holiday. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed.

People’s all over pakistan celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zest. Many people who attend the Independence Day parades dress up in green and white, which are the pakistan flags colours

Pakistan’s national flag is hoisted on public, private buildings residences and monuments at dawn. Official buildings including parliament House, are decorated and colorfully lit. The prime minister and president address and congratulate the nation and talk about the day’s significance. Streets and houses are decorated with candles, oil lamps and pennants. Firework shows are put together on the eve of Independence Day.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who is considered by many as Pakistan’s founder and Quad-e-Azam (supreme leader).

Events held during the day include special theatre shows, national song competitions, concerts and Independence Day pageants. Ratio and television stations broadcast national songs and specially prepared Independence Day programs.

Muhammad Naeem

Karachi