KARACHI – Newlywed Shahroz and Sadaf Sabzwari have been the talk of the town for the past couple of months, during which time they’ve established themselves as the second hottest married couple involving either of the two spouses.

The Dependent, further reaffirming itself as the hottest and the most credible publication in the region, now has exclusive details privy to the privacy of the married couple, which is the hallmark of Pakistani investigative journalism.

The Dependent, the epitome of authentic and critical journalism, has reliably learnt that a newly included part in the couple’s love time includes telling each other certain things that they would do.

However, it has been further learnt, that where other couples find pleasure in dirty talk that involves stuff that they partners would do to one another, Shahroz and Sadaf turn each other on by telling the nasty things they would do to heretics.

“Behead, yeah baby!” they have regularly been heard saying over the past week, credible sources have informed The Dependent.

“Torch ‘em! Burn ‘em! Can’t wait!” is also among the string of euphoric exclamations that have been heard.