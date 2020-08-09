Fawad for Nawaz’s trial through video link

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Sunday suggested that technology be used to pursue graft cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who has been residing in London since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment.

The statement comes a day after an accountability court ordered for former president Asif Ali Zardari and other suspects to be indicted in Park Lane estate case through video link and directed the registrar office of accountability courts in Karachi to ensure arrangements in this regard.

Chaudhry, through a tweet, termed the court announcement a “welcoming sign” and suggested the same be used to prosecute the former premier.

“Trial in cases [against Sharif] be resumed immediately and Nawaz Sharif should participate through video link,” he tweeted.