Corona situation

COVID-19 situation on 1st Aug 2020 (Source: WHO Islamabad): “Pakistan reported 841 new cases of COVID-19 on 31 July 2020. The total number of cases notified since the beginning of the outbreak is 279,146 with 5,970 deaths (CFR: 2.13%).”COVID-19 indicators in Pakistan are showing an improving trend in Pakistan. However, the impact of the Eid holidays during the current weekend and the upcoming Moharram congregations will be crucial in determining if this positive trend is maintained or otherwise. The possibilities of a second wave are considered real. No major relaxation of social lockdown is foreseen in the near future.

British Airways has announced the resuming of its flight operations (Heathrow-Islamabad) by restarting its 3-flights per week schedule from 15 August.

While the COVID19 numbers show a relative slowdown, it cannot be translated as the pandemic having reached a peak. Therefore, the government has imposed lockdown again in selected area in various large cities (LHR, ISB) according to emergence of new cases.Screening at the airports, obligatory masks in public places and ban on social gatherings is still imposed.

