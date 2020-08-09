The Land of Sindh has produced countless Writers, Historians, philosophers & Scholars who served this country by excelling in their respective fields. The legacy they have left behind will always inspire the young generation to strive and thrive. 9 August marks the death anniversary of Ali Baba, a Distinguished Sindhi writer who altered the course of Sindhi literature by writing Fictions and idiosyncratic Stories.

Ali Mohammand Rind Aka Ali Baba was born at Kotri Sindh in 1940. Since his childhood he had keen interest in writing and his passion for writing made him a foremost character of Sindhi Literature. He envisaged his personal experience and thoughts regarding Life in his stories which was relatively an interesting aspect of his stories. Mr Sindhi and Moen-JO-Daro were two classic fictions which earned him critical acclaim across the province. TV drama Dungi Manj Dariya also contributed significantly to his peerless fame. He also did notable work in the field of urdu literature. Through his stories he tried to unearth the core issues being confronted by the society along with it he was also instrumental in shaping the trend of fiction writing. He Received Pride of performance award for his remarkable services in the field of literature. He was a complete prodigy who left this world four years ago but will always be remembered for his enormous contribution towards the society and literature.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja (K.K)

Sujawal