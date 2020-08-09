49 die in three days of monsoon rain across country

–Army’s rescue efforts continue in rain-hit Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Forty-nine people have been killed across the country after three days of heavy monsoon rain and flash floods.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 19 people died in rain-related incidents in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 12 in southern Sindh province, eight in Punjab province and 10 in Gilgit-Baltistan region in the past three days.

Heavy rains also lashed many districts in southwestern Balochistan province and damaged homes. According to media reports, at least eight people were killed in the province because of the rain and flooding.

“More than a dozen people are still missing in Balochistan,” Younus Aziz Mengal, a spokesperson for the provincial disaster management authority, said. He added that the flooding had damaged bridges and highways, cutting off Gwadar, a port city on the Arabian Sea.

Heavy rainfall began last week and continued on Sunday, flooding streets in the eastern city of Lahore. It especially disrupted normal life last week in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, where sewage flooded most of the streets, prompting Prime Minister Imran Khan to order the army to assist authorities in handling the situation.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected to continue next week.

ARMY CONTINUES RESCUE, RELIEF WORK:

Rescue and relief efforts by Pakistan Army continued on Sunday after the recent monsoon rains breached the flood protection bund of the Nai Gaj Dam and marooned people residing in surrounding areas.

“Pakistan Army troops [are] busy in relief & rescue efforts in various areas of Dadu to help people affected by recent hill torrent and breach of Flood Protection Bund of Nai Gaj Dam,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, Pakistan Army’s boats are rescuing stranded people and transporting them to “safer places”. It also said that a medical camp has been established to provide care to the affectees and hot meals were being given to people.

The ISPR also said that Rangers and army personnel have rescued more than 100 people from the Johi Tehsil of the district.

Later, the teams of Pakistan Army and Navy visited Dadu, Jhal Magsi along with medical and engineering teams to assist the civil administration to rescue stranded people to safer places.

“Hot meals served to 1,000 stranded people. Jhal Magsi -Gandawah main colonies have been connected,” the ISPR said. It added that Pasi Bridge has been opened for all kinds of traffic.

“In Jhal Magsi all Hindu families struck in Wangu hills have been rescued and moved to safer places after eight hours-long rescue operation,” the ISPR said.

Giving an update on the damage, the ISPR said the N-65 near Bibi Nani bridge and Pinjra Bridge have been blocked due to the high level of water.

“Main gas transmission line damaged near Bibi Nani bridge due to rain, while Quetta-Jacobabad, Gwadar-Karachi and Sibbi-Kohlu have been blocked at various places,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh said it has dispatched six motorboats and more than 5000 rescue and relief items including tents, mosquito nets, jerrycans, water coolers and kitchen sets to Deputy Commissioner Dadu on Saturday to facilitate those affected by the flash floods in Johi area.

The PDMA also said that it is in continuous contact with the army and navy to initiate air assistance and rescue through helicopters of stranded people.

Rescue efforts by the army in Dadu had begun on Saturday after heavy rains breached the Nai Gaj Dam flooding the nearby villages.