Woman kills husband over argument

LAHORE: A woman in Lahore’s Johar Town allegedly killed her husband before shooting herself, police said on Saturday.

According to details, Shahid Hafeez, a staffer at Water and Sanitisation Agency (WASA), got involved in a heated argument with his wife, Shehla, in the morning. Following which, the angry woman shot multiple fires at her husband, resulting in his on-the-spot death, before attempting to take her own life.

Police said Shehla was slightly injured and was admitted to Jinnah Hospital.

Police further said that the woman was in custody following the filing of a complaint by the deceased’s brother against her.