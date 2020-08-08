UNGA president-elect to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Volkan Bozkir will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday.

During his visit, the UNGA president-elect will hold important meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other high officials.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Volkan Bozkir said that as the president-elect of the 75th Session of the UNGA, as per usual practice, he continues to visit several countries upon their invitations.

“Within this scope, I will fly to Islamabad tomorrow, to pay my earlier postponed visit to Pakistan,” he added.

He maintained that during his meetings with PM Imran and FM Qureshi, they would exchange views on issues and priorities of the 75th session of the UNGA agenda.