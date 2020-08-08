PPP worried about allied party’s growing resemblance with PML-N

LAHORE – The reluctance of Shehbaz Sharif to attend the proposed post-Eid multi-party conference (MPC) has reminded the host, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of its allied party’s growing resemblance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Finding uncanny similarities in the tricks and creation of hurdles in the alliance, the PPP is thinking that their current leading ally, the largest opposition party in the country, is acting exactly like the PML-N.

First discerned by former Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, the PPP leaders have been urging Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to make more effort in trying to unveil the identity of the allied party, which in turn will be a throwback to dealing with the N-League.

The PPP chairperson has been urged to look beyond the faces of the people he’s engaging with and try and trace the inevitable déjà vu through truly monitoring what within is.

These deliberations have been going on over the past five weeks, since a delegation consisting of Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Khwaja Saad Rafiq had called on Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss political cooperation.