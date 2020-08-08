Pakistan to strengthen political, economic ties with ASEAN states, Qureshi says

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Pakistan would continue to deepen and further strengthen political, economic and cultural ties with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states in line with its ‘Vision East Asia’ policy.

On the occasion of the 53rd ASEAN day, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan enjoys close friendly ties with all ASEAN members.

“Our historic and deep-rooted relations pre-date the modem era, harkening back to abiding linkages forged during the time of the Gandhara Civilization,” the foreign minister said.

The foreign minister also commended the ASEAN members for effectively and admirably handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

On behalf of the federal government and people of Pakistan, FM Qureshi gave warm felicitations to the ASEAN members on the occasion.

ASEAN has completed its seven decades of existence with providing assistance to its member states and taking them along for a shared future.

ASEAN was inspired by other regional groupings of the world but it has its own pace of growth and set its course through consensus among its members.

The huge single market and production base is the main objective of the ASEAN economic community.