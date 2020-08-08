LHC bans plastic bags at pharmacies, fruit vendors

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday banned the use of plastic bags at all pharmacies and fruit vendors in the provincial metropolis and gave them a 15-day deadline to comply with the order and switch to alternative shopping bags.

Justice Shahid Karim, in his ruling on a petition, directed the Environment Protection Department to ensure the implementation of the order. He also ordered the department’s director general to issue directions to regional officers to enforce the ban in districts of Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until Sept 9.

Earlier in February, the high court had banned the use of plastic bags at all megastores in Lahore, saying the plastic bags were a major cause of environmental pollution.