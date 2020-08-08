Intermittent rains inundate Karachi, disrupt traffic flow

KARACHI: Intermittent rains on Saturday once again inundated the streets of Karachi and disrupted the traffic flow, making the lives of people difficult.

Water entered into homes as sewerage nullahs overflowed.

Malir Nadi (river) was flooded by rainwater and traffic was stuck from Qayyumabad to Korangi Causeway. City Court, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Bhittai Colony, and low-lying areas remained flooded.

The Pakistan Army reached the affected areas to help the civil administration, which appeared clueless on the occasion.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan army had started relief operations in Karachi, and rescue teams were active in affected areas with dewatering pumps and necessary safety equipment.

Rainwater is being drained out from low-lying areas and stranded people are being rescued. Further rescue teams have been alerted in the wake of possible flooding or any other emergency situation.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson said that three nullahs were completely cleaned and work in other places was ongoing.

On the other hand, the number of people who were electrocuted in rain-related incidents surged to nine. The mishaps occurred in Ittehad Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, City Court Road, and Jam Colony.

Prolonged power outages were also being conducted by K-Electric. Following this outage, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced to keep all regional offices across Sindh open on Saturday and Sunday.