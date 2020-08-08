Incomplete LNG supplementary reference returned to NAB

ISLAMABAD: The registrar office of an accountability court on Saturday returned the supplementary reference filed against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after raising objections, and asked the accountability watchdog to resubmit it after removing them.

The anti-graft watchdog had submitted an incomplete supplementary reference against PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, and others in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal case.

The supplementary reference filed by the anti-corruption watchdog also revealed incomplete documentation and incorrect numbering.

The accountability court returned the reference to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with objection and directed it to file the supplementary reference again after corrections.

The accountability bureau had filed supplementary references against Abbasi and then finance minister Ismail in the LNG case.

The anti-graft watchdog alleges that the accused awarded the LNG Terminal-1 contract through a non-transparent process. Abbasi, Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq, and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding an LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a loss to the national exchequer.

According to the NAB, Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded an LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.