Govt won’t allow sectarianism, intolerance, says Qadri

LAHORE: Federal Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri on Saturday said the government will not allow anyone to create mischief by exploiting religious and sectarian divides.

“Enemies tried to create an Iraq, Libya and Syria like situation in Pakistan but the nation defeated these conspiracies through unity,” Qadri said while addressing a conference here.

After start of the so-called War on Terror in the wake of September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, many countries in the Muslim world descended into chaos with wars and conflicts raging in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya.

Pakistan also witnessed a rise in militancy and terrorism which cost over 70,000 lives. The country, however, managed to stem the tide of militancy through its successful military operations including Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Obliquely referring to the terrorists attacks on religious and sectarian minorities, the minister said the people must foil the plots of anti-Islam forces through unity. “All religious institutions and organization must unite for the survival and progress of Pakistan,” he added.

The minister appreciated the initiative organized by Jamaat Ahle Haram Pakistan and called for continuous efforts to create a closer bond among followers of different sects and religions. He said in the current situation, there is a need for people of all sects to get united.

“Our religious scholars have always played a positive role in promoting harmony. We must join forces to defeat the conspiracies by the enemies of Islam,” he added.

Other speakers – including Raghib Naeemi of Lahore’s Jamia-e-Naeemia, Mufti Gulzar Naeemi and Pir Ziaullah Shah Bukhari – also called for promoting interfaith harmony through a message of peace.