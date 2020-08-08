Gen Bajwa offers condolences over Saudi deputy defense minister’s death

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed sorrow over the demise of Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh, deputy defense minister of Saudi Arabia.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief extended his “heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul and Saudi leadership”.

According to Radio Pakistan, Gen Bajwa said Pakistan and its military “lost a true friend who was a shining symbol of the exemplary brotherly relationship” between the two nations.

“We stand with our Saudi brethren in committing ourselves to the ideals of fraternity and brotherhood that he always championed,” he added.

According to a Saudi Defense Ministry statement, Al-Ayesh, 68, passed away on Friday. He had been suffering from an illness, the statement added.

Al-Ayesh had been appointed to the position of deputy defense minister in May 2014 having previously been commander-in-chief of the Royal Saudi Air Forces (RSAF) between 2010 and 2013.