Fake Anwar Maqsood more Anwar Maqsood than real Anwar Maqsood

KARACHI – Fake Anwar Maqsood using a fake Twitter account to send fake tweets carrying fake quotes is actually more Anwar Maqsood than the real Anwar Maqsood who uses a real Twitter account to send real tweets carrying real quotes, it has been observed.

The observation has been made by a growing number of nationwide observers who have observed the fake Anwar Maqsood emerging as a leading figure in matters, themes, styles, and writings that have long been associated with the real Anwar Maqsood.

Identity experts further reveal that this extrapolation of identities is a growing phenomenon and will soon be incorporated in the artificial intelligence warfare that the world of ideas is going to increasingly engage in.

“It’s not that real Anwar Maqsood isn’t Anwar Maqsood, it’s just the fake Anwar Masqood takes Anwar Maqdoodness to the levels that the real Anwar Maqsood has long been too cautious to even tread close to,” fake Umer Shareef said while talking to The Dependent.

“Can you imagine the skies that we could’ve reached had Moin Akhtar been alive today?” the fake Twitter account further added.