2 of family killed in Karachi roof collapse

KARACHI: Two members of a family died while another was critically injured when the roof of the house collapsed in the Lyari Jahanabad area of Karachi Saturday morning.

According to details, rescue officials the roof collapsed due to heavy rains that lashed the city. The residents said that family members were sitting in a room when the incident occurred.

Rescue officials said they reached the scene soon after the incident and retrieved the bodies and wounded from the rubble.

Reports suggest the rescue team has shifted the injured and bodied to a nearby hospital for treatment.