Rain washes away government claims in Karachi 

For the fourth time in around a month, Karachi lay in chaos in the aftermath of another spell of monsoon rains on Thursday. Flooded roads, power breakdowns, toppled trees, roads choked with traffic, damaged structures and authorities’ negligence and hollow promises – nothing was out of the ordinary for the city’s residents as heavy downpours lashed the metropolis.

For the earlier part of the day, the city sizzled as temperature soared past 39 degrees celsius and sea breezes remained suspended. With humidity levels rising from 79 per cent to 89 per cent later in the day, the port city’s residents languished, anticipating that the predicted rainfall would add to their misery. Multiple roads, including Sharae Faisal – the city’s main artery – were soon flooded by rainwater, which disrupted traffic on thoroughfares in the apparent absence of pre-emptive measures. Besides Sharae Faisal and areas in its vicinity, other localities worst affected on Thursday included Nursery, Soldier Bazaar, Garden, Saddar, Burnes Road, North Karachi, New Karachi, Mehmoodabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and others.

