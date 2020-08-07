Opening of tourism, business sectors positive move: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday said that opening of tourism and various business sectors was a positive move.

In a tweet, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy of taking health and economy along through smart lockdown during Covid-19 has proved successful.

He said that the world has admired government’s steps in fight against the Covid-19.

On Thursday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said that government had decided to reopen dine-in restaurants, cafes, cinemas and gyms from August 10 after a closure of nearly five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), Asad had said that all educational institutions across the country would reopen from September 15. “Covid-19 situation would be reviewed on September 7 before reopening of schools,” he had added.