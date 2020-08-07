Kashmiri youth excited about growing playlist to enjoy during enforced disappearance

SRINAGAR – A young Kashmir man, Yaqoob Malik, is super excited by the latest edition to his playlist, which he can enjoy when the Indian forces abduct him. Talking to The Dependent, Malik, 22, shared his gratitude for those producing catchy music for Kashmiri youth like him who have been targeted by the Indian forces over the years.

“I feel so special that they come out with a song each time something nasty happens to me. My mother says it’s a coincidence, but don’t you think it is too much of a coincidence? If anything it is fate,” he said.

“In 2018, when I first lost the use of my limb, because the army had beaten me so much my bones were completely shattered, they had that Shehzad Roy song come out. I couldn’t walk but when I heard Kashmir Ko Haqq Do Bharat I felt like I was floating,” he recalled.

Malik narrated that there has been a song for every tragedy that he and his fellow Kashmiris have faced, individual and collective.

“That Ab Tou Azad Hai Dunya came out right when I went blind in my right eye. I swear!” he exclaimed

“When they were firing pellets at us, all I could do was think when this is all over I will have another song waiting for me. I went completely blind, but I could hear everything just fine. I can still hear everything just fine.”

Malik hoped the entire playlist could one day be performed at a concert.

“I don’t know whether Kashmir will become Pakistan. I don’t know if I’ll be alive by the time it does. But what I do wish is, by the time I die, there will be a concert, with a full playlist!” he said.

“Till then I can look forward to a growing playlist to enjoy during my enforced disappearance.”