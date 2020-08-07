Jadhav case

The international court of justice (ICJ) on Wednesday issued its verdict in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case and rejected most of the remedies sought by India. The court in its verdict rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav his release and safe passage to India. The court however directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentence according to its own justice system. The court finally considered that a continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Jadhav read a statement issued by ICJ. The court had reserved its judgment in the case back in February. The agent of Pakistan and india made the following submission to the ICJ. The government of india requests this court to adjudge and declare that Pakistan acted in egregious breach of article36 of the Vienna convention on consular relation 1963 (Vienna Convention) in. falling to inform India jadhav of his right under article36 of the Vienna convention on consular relations 1963. Declining access to Jadhav by consular officer of India contrary to their right to visit jadhav while under custody detention or in prison and to converse and correspond with him or to range for his legal representation and that pursuant to the foregoing trail. The Islamic republic of Pakistan respectfully request the court for the reasons set out in Pakistan written pleading and it is oral submissions made in the course of these hearing to declare India’s claim inadmissible. Further or in the alternative the Islamic republic of Pakistan respectfully request the court to dismiss India’s claim in its entirety. Pakistani security agencies on march 24 2016 apprehended an on duty RAW agent from Baluchistan the suspect was said to be an officer of the Indian navy working for the covert agency to destabilize Pakistan. Jadhav was tried by FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan army act (PAA) 1952 and section 3 of official secret act 1923 FGCM fund Kulbushan sudhir yadhav guilty of all the charges.

S Rehman

Karachi