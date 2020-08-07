GCU’s academic council approves new admission policy

LAHORE: The academic council of Government College University (GCU), in its 24th meeting, approved the university’s new policy for admissions to the undergraduate programmes.

According to the new policy, the chairperson concerned would overview the admission process and take the full responsibility of upholding the merit system.

The council has also decided that this year on-campus tests would not be conducted for admissions to the various degree programmes, including B.Sc. (Honours) Computer Science and B.A. (Honours) English Literature and Political Science, due to the risk of spread of Covid-19.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the Academic Council’s meeting which was also attended by Professor Emeritus Dr Khalid Hamid Sheikh, Distinguished Professor Dr Zaheerud Din Khan, Professor Dr Rafi M. Chaudhry, Chair in CASP Dr Muhammad Zakaullah, faculty deans and other members of the council.

Briefing media about the decisions of the council, the VC said that considering the nature of disciplines, the departments of fine arts and physical education were permitted to conduct on-campus entry tests/trials while strictly observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), however, the departments of Computer Science and English would follow the open merit policy.

Professor Zaidi said that the history, political science and psychology departments were permitted to conduct candidates’ online interviews to test their aptitude for the subjects, and these interviews would have a weightage of 30 per cent. “However, it would be necessary for candidates to qualify the interviews for admissions,” he added.

He also said that all universities had increased 15 to 40 per cent fee this year but GCU did not want to burden its students to this extent. “So, we have revived the seats for admission on the basis of self-finance in each class,” he said.

The fund generated will be used to initiate scholarships for MPhil and PhD students

The council also approved policy for granting admissions to the international students.

Professor Zaidi revealed that the admission to the undergraduate programmes would start next week after the final approval of policy from the syndicate.