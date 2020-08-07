Covid-19: NCOC prepares guidelines to ensure compliance to SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was apprised on Friday that guidelines have prepared to ensure social distancing, usage of face masks and compliance to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The morning session of NCOC was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. The forum deliberated in length on the roadmap and measures post-opening up of various sectors and upcoming national and religious events.

The forum was informed that wearing face masks, even simple cloth masks, can help in containing Covid-19 spread.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad said that opening up of various sectors should be followed with health guidelines. The coronavirus threat was still there and if health guidelines were not followed, then there would always be a threat of the disease spreading again quickly.

“People of Pakistan have been very responsive and they have shown great patience and compliance to various health guidelines. If the same spirit is followed up till Muharram it will help to mitigate health challenges,” he said.

Asad urged federal and provincial administrations to ensure public safety and wellbeing through effectively measures during Muharram.

Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (r) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and others also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 17 deaths in last 24 hours by Covid-19 as the number of positive cases surged to 282,645. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 6,052 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the NCOC, 782 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad.

As of Friday, 122,759 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 94,040 in Punjab, 34,432 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 11,821 in Balochistan, 15,182 in Islamabad, 2,287 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 2,124 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Furthermore 2,250 individuals lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,164 in Punjab, 1,219 in KP, 137 in Balochistan, 170 in Islamabad, 57 in AJK and 55 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,079,033 coronavirus tests and 20,461 in the last 24 hours. 258,099 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 826 patients are in critical condition.