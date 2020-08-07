At least 7 dead as monsoon hits Karachi again

Karachi: At least 7 people have been reported dead in different parts of the city here on Friday as rain continues to pour in Sindh second day in a row.

As the fourth spell of monsoon rains continued, six people lost their lives because of electrocution while a young boy drowned in rainwater. It was also reported that another boy was carried away by currents as he swam in a rainwater filled drain. Officials and rescue services reported that efforts were underway to save him till the evening.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded a maximum of 68.5mm rain at PAF Masroor Base, 60mm at Gulshan-i-Hadeed, 50mm at Saddar, 47.33mm at Kemari, 44.6mm at Nazimabad, and 37.5mm at Landhi. The lowest rain was recorded at Sadi Town (25.2 mm).

A 24-year-old woman was also reported to be electrocuted in Baloch Colony. Area Station House Officer Ihsan Channa told media that Farzana Hanif died when she suffered an electric shock insider home. The body was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for further legal formalities.

In separate incidents, 18-year-old Kaiser Nawaz, 20-year-old Jawad Zubair, 27-year-old Mohammed Bilal and a 30-year-old man also died of electrocution.

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy drowned in accumulated rainwater in Sujrani Town. Police said that a group of boys was swimming in the rainwater in Sector 7-D when Talha Tanzeem, 12, d1owned and died.

As intermittent showers continued throughout the city, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and other officials visited various areas in the South district and monitored the operation for de-watering of accumulated rainwater and clearing of choking points.

On Thursday, at least one person was reported dead due to electrocution while one was reported injured during rain in Karachi.

To prevent the roads from being flooded as seen during last week’s rain, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has started working to clean Karachi’s major stormwater drains on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Friday, the ruling party’s Islamabad chapter shared a video of the cleaning of nullahs carried out for the fifth day under NDMA’s supervision