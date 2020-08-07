Any officer found involved in corruption will be sacked: PM Imran

–PM inaugurates Ravi Urban Development Authority project, says govt will spend Rs5tr on ‘most modern city’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while expressing anger over the situation in Punjab on Friday, asked the civil servants to work on merit and serve the masses.

Addressing the civil officers of Punjab, including secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners, and regional police officers via video-link, he assured the bureaucracy that there would be no political pressure on them. Any officer found involved in corruption would be sacked, he said.

PM Imran, while directing to end police and patwari culture, said that huge allowances have been given to police officers and bureaucrats, and salaries have also been increased, adding that they are now incentivised to give results.

Emphasising on the need for improving the performance of departments, the prime minister said that improvement in governance is imperative for the development of the country.

Highlighting the significance of the construction sector for economic development and job creation, PM Imran expressed his confidence that the civil officers will play a pivotal role in the promotion of this important sector.

He said rule of law, protecting the weak segments of the society, and promotion of education were hallmarks of the State of Medina.

He commended the concrete steps taken by the Punjab administration during Covid-19.

RAVI URBAN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY PROJECT:

The prime minister inaugurated River Ravi Urban Development Authority project in Shahdara during his visit.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that the government will spend Rs5 trillion on the “most modern city” project. He said that the new city equipped with latest facilities will be established near Lahore.

The premier said that millions of trees will also be planted in the city to protect the environment. Alluding to the problems faced by Lahore due to unplanned settlements, he said that vertical buildings will be constructed in the new city in order to ensure that basic amenities reach every person. He added that they will have to take measures to avoid a Karachi-like situation in Lahore.

PM Imran said that it is the second biggest project after Islamabad which will create job opportunities. “It is the best opportunity for 9 million overseas Pakistanis to invest in the mega project,” he added.

He also said that incentives have been given to the construction sector and Naya Pakistan Housing Project and promotion of the construction sector will also support 40 other allied industries. “It is our utmost effort to kick start work on the new city project at the earliest,” he added.

He further said that Pakistan is on the tipping point to be taken forward on the path of progress and development. He added there will also be investment from the private sector in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the authority has been formulated for this project. He said that after Islamabad, it will be the second planned city of Pakistan.

He also said that three barrages will be constructed for storing 585,000 cusec water. He added that storage of water will improve the level of underground water in Lahore.

CM Buzdar said that setting up a lake will also help to improve the ecosystem. He maintained that green zones would be established for dealing with hydro and environmental pollution according to the vision of PM Imran.

He said that 6 million plants would be planted. He also said that 1.8 million residential units in Ravi River Front Urban Development Project will provide modern residential facilities to the people.

He also said that Ravi River Front Urban Development Project Authority’s Act has been passed. The chairman of authority has been appointed and the board of the authority has been completed.

He further said that it is the mega project in the history of Pakistan. This project is a challenge which has been accepted by the PTI government under the leadership of PM Imran, he added.

CM Buzdar said that no former governments have dared accept this challenge. No one will be allowed to create hurdles in this project, as this project is accelerating the economic activities, besides creating new job opportunities and promoting local industry, he concluded.